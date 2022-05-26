Scott Brown has made his first signing as Fleetwood Town manager with Shaun Rooney arriving from St Johnstone, as announced by the club’s official website.

Rooney joined the Cod Army on a two-year deal after his contract expired at the Perth-based side.

The Saints did offer the right-back a new contract, but he felt it was the time to have a change of scenes and test himself in the EFL, having spent two seasons at McDiarmid Park.

During his spell in Perthshire, Rooney became a hero, scoring the winner in both the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup finals as the Saints won a historic double under Callum Davidson.

The acquisition of the former York City man is the first step in Brown’s supposed Scottish revolution of the West Lancashire side.

What qualities can Rooney bring to Fleetwood’s squad?

In many ways, the proposition of Brown’s Fleetwood team is much an unknown entity, with the Celtic legend-making first steps as a manager despite his unsuccessful time as Stephen Glass’ assistant at Aberdeen.

Rooney flourished as a right-wing-back in a variation of a 3-5-2 under Davidson, developing a knack for a dangerous late arrival into the opposition’s penalty, which saw the Bellshill-born defender score ten goals in 71 appearances for the Saints.

The 25-year-old stands at 6ft 3inc which allows him to be effective at defending crosses at the back-post whilst also boasting an athleticism that allows him to cover the right flank.

One area he will need to develop under the guidance of Brown is his number of assists, which has been lacking throughout his career.

The signing of Rooney is a signal of intent from the Cod Army and shows that Scottish based players are definitely an area that Brown is targeting this summer.