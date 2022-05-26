According to The Star’s Alex Miller, Sheffield Wednesday are not the front-runner in the race to sign Bradford City star Paudie O’Connor.

After an impressive season for a struggling Bradford City side, O’Connor has been linked with clubs higher up the football pyramid.

However, The Star reporter Miller counters suggestions that Sheffield Wednesday are in the lead to land the Bantams captain.

O’Connor in demand…

O’Connor came into the English football when Leeds United brought him over from Irish side Limerick in 2017.

Struggling to breakthrough at Elland Road, O’Connor moved to Bradford City in June 2019.

He has since gone on to make 129 appearances for City, scoring eight goals and adding three assists.

His consistency this season has seen him linked with sides higher up the football pyramid, including a link to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, reporter Miller has dismissed links to Sheffield Wednesday. He writes, “The Star understands Wednesday are not one of the clubs leading the race” for 24-year-old O’Connor.

Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday definitely need to strengthen in defence after falling short in last season’s play-offs.

O’Connor has shown that he can handle regular first-team football. He’s showing that potential that saw Leeds United to English football in the first place.

O’Connor would be able to cope higher up the football ladder than League Two where he currently plays his football.

He brings a good reading of the game that would benefit any side taking the plunge to sign him. He also brings an aerial dominance that plays a big part of his game.

Sheffield Wednesday have another busy summer transfer window ahead of them as they gear up for a second season in League One.