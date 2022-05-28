Charlton Athletic have made some big money signings in their time, with some being more successful than others.

The Addicks have failed to have much success in the past few years, not playing Premier League football since the 2006/07 season. Since then, the Londoners have had a number of players that have failed to live up to the level of their Premier League squads.

Here, we look at Charlton Athletic’s five most expensive signings from 2010 and 2020, and discuss where they are now…

5. George Tucudean

The Romanian international signed for the Addicks in 2014 for £720,000.

The centre-forward failed to make the impact that was desired of him, appearing in just 23 games and finding the net only twice.

After loan spells with Romanian clubs FCSB and ASA Targu Mures. The 31-year-old stayed in his home nation of Romania playing for a number of different sides before temporarily retiring from football in 2020 to recover from two heart operations.

4. Nicky Ajose

After a superb season for Swindon Town where the 31-year-old scored 24 league goals, he joined Charlton Athletic for £900,000 in the hopes that he would be just as clinical in the final third in an Addicks shirt.

Ajose scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances, going out on loan to a number of clubs including his former side Swindon Town, as well as Bury and Mansfield Town.

After an unsuccessful period of time at The Valley, Ajose signed for Exeter City where he appeared in 25 matches before being released by the Grecians at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Ajose has since retired from football due to continued issues with an ankle injury.

3. Patrick Bauer

Bauer joined the London side for £1.35million after a number of impressive performances in the centre of defence for Portuguese side Maritimo.

The 29-year-old central defender instantly became a hit, with his leadership and work ethic making him a fan favourite at The Valley. appearing 135 times and scoring nine goals for the Addicks, Bauer played a key role in their promotion to the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

After his impressive season in League One, Bauer signed for Preston North End where he has once again become an integral member of their squad. Bauer has made 93 appearances for the Lilywhites so far and has recently renewed his contract to keep him in Lancashire for another two years.

2. Naby Sarr

After unsuccessful tenures with Lyon and Sporting CP, Sarr joined the Addicks for £1.80million in a bid to get consistent game-time.

Sarr instantly became an important member of the squad, linking up well with Bauer. The 28-year-old made 116 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring eight goals and helping his side to win promotion to the second division.

After impressing in the Championship, Sarr joined Huddersfield Town where he has made 65 appearances so far, scoring seven goals and currently playing an important role in the Terriers’ play-off run this season.

1. Igor Vetokele

The Angolan international signed for £2.70million in 2014 after putting in a number of solid performances for Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

During his time at The Valley, Vetokele got off to a flying start, scoring 11 goals in his first season. However, the 30-year-old was unable to replicate his first season form, scoring just three league goals in the campaign afterwards.

After loan spells with Belgian sides Zulte Waregem and Sint-Truidense, Vetokele now plays for KVC Westerlo where he has found the net 14 times in 64 outings.