Preston North End have often had to be shrewd in their transfer business, only really playing more significant fees for players since cementing their place back in the Championship.

The Lilywhites have made good use of the free transfer and loan market in recent years, and it would be a surprise to see them move away from the methods that have worked well.

But here, we look at the five most expensive Preston North End players from 2010 to 2020…

Tom Bayliss – £1.98m

Bayliss joined the club from Coventry City back in August 2019, signing for £1.98m (Transfermarkt).

With Preston having a midfield that had the likes of Ben Pearson and Paul Gallagher alongside current players of Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson it came as a bit of a surprise to some fans that the Lilywhites would sign a player in this position. However, his acquisition brought about some excitement after a promising breakthrough with the Sky Blues.

Now in 2022, Bayliss is surplus to requirements at Deepdale and the club will be listening to offers for him this summer.

Brad Potts – £1.44m

Potts arrived at Deepdale three-and-a-half years ago now, joining for £1.44m, as per Transfermarkt. He joined as an exciting signing for Preston that allowed manager Alex Neil to use Potts in various positions thanks to his versatility.

His energetic displays and willingness to press made him an important player under Neil’s management.

Nowadays, Potts is seen as the starting RWB in Ryan Lowe’s system. He was brought into the side by Lowe to play as a wing-back, something that was questioned by fans given some of his questionable performances at the time. But, Potts has shone through this and looks to play a part in this Preston team going forward.

Declan Rudd – £1.02m

Preston North End signed Rudd from Norwich City in the summer of 2017, with Transfermarkt reporting a £1.02m fee.

The Norfolk-born goalkeeper who had previously been on loan at Preston twice over the span of 18 months, including the latter end of the 2012/13 season and the full 2013/14 season in League One. He became a favourite among supporters in those stints.

However, Rudd has unfortunately retired from football at the age of 31 due to injury problems reoccurring. A back-up keeper to Daniel Iversen in his final season at Preston, he never seemed to look to be able to regain the number one spot.

Stevie May – £990,000

May signed on September 1st back in 2015, joining for £990,000 from Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker never really got going with Preston North End due to a knee injury that would rule him out for a long period of time and was sold to Aberdeen after making just 11 Championship appearances.

Now in 2022, May is at St Johnstone in Scotland, where he is managed by Callum Davidson, a Preston hero. He is now playing a lot more frequently, but it seems it just wasn’t meant to be at Deepdale/

Iain Hume – £900,000

Canadian international Hume joined the club in September 2010, signing from Barnsley for £990,000 (Transfermarkt).

Hume scored the first goal in a thrilling 6-4 comeback away win against Leeds United at Elland Road but was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town in his final years for the Lilywhites.

He travelled far and wide after leaving Deepdale, spending time with Kerala Blasters, Tranmere Rovers, Ponferradina, ATK and Extremadura. Hume is now 38 and has been without a club since leaving FC Pune City in India in 2019.