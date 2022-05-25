Cardiff City have confirmed the departure of midfielder Sam Bowen, who has joined League Two side Newport County on a permanent basis.

Cardiff City have been wasting no time in getting their summer rebuild underway.

Steve Morison is keen to freshen up his ranks ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Jamilu Collins and Ollie Tanner have already come through the doors at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Now though, it has been confirmed that one player heading out the door is midfielder Bowen.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Cardiff City academy graduate is heading for pastures new and will join League Two side Newport County on June 10th.

The move brings an end to Bowen’s 15-year affiliation with the Bluebirds. He first joined the club’s academy back in 2007 and made his way through the youth ranks, picking up experience on loan with Barry Town United before making a first-team breakthrough.

He leaves with five first-team appearances to his name, with his last senior outing coming against Fulham back on October 2021.

Linking up with a familiar face…

In his new surroundings at Rodney Parade, Bowen will be reuniting with a familiar face in James Rowberry.

The 37-year-old left Cardiff City after eight years last October, stepping down from his role as assistant manager to become Newport County boss.

He has enjoyed an encouraging start to life with the Exiles and looks to be a promising young manager, so it will be hoped that he can bring the best out of Bowen as he bids to kick his career into action after departing Cardiff City.