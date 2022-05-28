Fulham have been known in recent years to spend big money on talented players in a quest to earn promotion to the Premier League or to survive in the top division.

With promotion back to the top flight as Champions, manager Marco Silva will be keen to dive into the transfer market to give his team the best possible chance of staying up next season.

With that in mind, we take a look at Fulham’s five most expensive signings from between 2010 to 2020, and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Kostas Mitroglou

Mitroglou joined Fulham from Olympiacos in January 2014 for a staggering fee of £13.68 million according to Transfermarkt.

The Greek forward was highly rated and had scored 14 goals in 12 games for Olympiacos before his move to Craven Cottage. Sadly for Fulham fans they only saw three appearances from Mitroglou due to his constant injuries. Fulham were later relegated that season and some people argue that his signing could be one of the worst bits of business from a Premier League club.

He was loaned back to Olympiacos the next season and would have a double-figure scoring season. The season after he was loaned to Benfica and was part of their back-to-back title-winning sides in where he scored 36 league goals in two seasons.

He was sold to Benfica in 2016 for £6.3 million and he has since played in France, Turkey, Holland and most recently for Greek side Aris. At the age of 34, Mitroglou is currently without a club.

4. Alfie Mawson

Mawson was the first of four players bought in during the £100 million-plus spend in the 2018/19 season. Mawson was signed from relegated Swansea City for a reported £15.17 million.

Having featured just 15 times in Fulham’s relegation season he had his best season at the club a year later where he played 27 times under Scott Parker’s play-off winning side. The centre back went on loan to Bristol City a season later but more injuries meant his time was cut short there.

He played two times in the league for Fulham this season but having been out of favour under Silva he was recently part of the 14 players that were released.

3. Aleksandar Mitrović

Arguably the only player on this list who has proved his worth, Mitrović arrived on loan from Newcastle in January 2018 in a loan deal made permanent in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £22.23 million.

The forward scored 11 goals in his first Premier League season and picked up the Golden Boot the following season with 26 Championship goals. After a forgettable season in the top flight, Mitrović has enjoyed a record-breaking season and Championship defenders will be happy to see the back of him.

With 43 goals this season, he is the all-time scorer in a single Championship season and is just four goals away from reaching 100 for the club.

2. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Arriving from then-Europa League finalists Marseille, Anguissa joined in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £22.37 million.

During his Fulham career he showed glimpses but overall, given his price tag, it was rather underwhelming. He featured 22 times in his first season and then was loaned out to Villarreal. With rumours of him leaving in 2020 he decided to stay at the club but failed to make a real impact and was relegated for a second time.

He has spent this season at Napoli and has become a real fans favourite, seeing a permanent option triggered by the Serie A giants.

1. Jean Michaël Seri

Fulham’s all-time most expensive signing Seri joined in 2018 from French side Nice for £27 million.

Similar to Anguissa, Seri failed to impress in the top flight and following the club’s relegation was sent out on loan to Galatasaray. With the club promoted back to the Premier League, Parker froze him out the squad and he headed out on loan again, but this time to Bordeaux.

Following the appointment of Silva, he has got the best out of Seri and Fulham fans were able to see the best out of the Ivorian. The midfielder picked up one goal and seven assists in his final season at the club.

At the age of 30, he was recently released and will be on the lookout for a new team this summer.