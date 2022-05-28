Despite relegation to League Two, AFC Wimbledon have so far kept the bulk of their squad together in an attempt to bounce back.

Wimbledon appointed ex-Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson to lead them into their first League One campaign since 2016. Jackson has already begun the clear-out having released key senior players including Ben Heneghan and Cheye Alexander.

Recruitment this summer will be critical for Jackson, as he’s set to lose key youngsters this window and there isn’t a proven striker in the squad. Club captain Alex Woodyard re-signing was a big statement of the Dons ambitions but still Jackson’s first task of building a squad will certainly not be an easy one.

Here, we look at three positions AFC Wimbledon need to bolster this summer…

Striker

Wimbledon’s obvious issue is the lack of a proper number nine. Since January when they sold Ollie Palmer to Wrexham, the Dons have lacked any focal point to occupy centre-backs. Zach Robinson looks unlikely to sign a new deal following interest from Championship clubs, leaving Aaron Cosgrave as the only contracted striker at the club.

Jackson must sign a goal-scoring striker if they have any promotion ambitions. Rumours have emerged that Wimbledon are pushing for a return of Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley who struggled last term scoring just two league goals in 21 appearances. With top scorers Jack Rudoni and Ayoub Assal looking likely to leave this summer for significant fees, the squad lacks goals and the signing of at least two experienced strikers will define the Dons campaign.

Right-back

The Dons have struggled with this position since the departure of Barry Fuller back in 2018. Chelsea loanee Henry Lawrence impressed early on in the last campaign, however injury problems meant he had limited game time from December onwards. Cheye Alexander has also disappointed fans over the past two seasons with his poor crossing from wide areas.

Jackson preferred a 3-5-2 formation at Charlton so ensuring the right wing-back role offers enough wide attacking threat whilst being defensively solid is critical to this formation. The Dons do have youngster Isaac Ogundere emerging through the academy. Having spent the last year on loan at Potters Bar Town, he may stake a claim to make this position his own in pre-season, but at least one signing is critical in this area.

Winger

Despite the Dons having two of the Youngest emerging EFL talents in this area currently, it doesn’t look like it will stay this way. Assal and Rudoni look set to leave the club this summer with increasing interest in both players. The pair scored 20 of the 49 League goals last campaign showing how critical they were to the Dons attack.

Replacing them, should they leave, will almost be impossible unless Wimbledon are prepared to spend serious money. There is another academy talent emerging called Dylan Adjei-Hersey, he impressed in his two first-team appearances. Signings will still need to be made though to allow Jackson options and formation flexibility. Dipping into non-league may be the answer here as the untapped potential in South London is something Wimbledon should look to exploit.