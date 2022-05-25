Portsmouth are looking to bolster their ranks this summer, with manager Danny Cowley casting his net far and wide in the search for new additions.

Portsmouth boss Cowley stated earlier this month that he is hoping to find any non-league player capable of making the big jump up to League One this summer.

The lower leagues can be a fruitful player pool and with Pompey bidding to keep costs down where possible, it’s a sensible move for the club to look all over the place for new additions.

Amid his search of non-league, one player Portsmouth must have on their radar is Dorking Wanderers hotshot Alfie Rutherford.

Stunning goalscoring form…

Few strikers playing in England can say they’ve scored more than Rutherford has this season.

The 23-year-old scored 31 times in 35 National League South games for Dorking Wanderers – a tally that includes two braces, four hat-tricks and even a four-goal haul against Concord Rangers in April.

He helped fire Marc White’s side to victory via the play-offs, earning them promotion to the National League after a 2nd place finish.

Rutherford has impressed in England’s fifth-tier before too, scoring 14 times and laying on three assists in 35 outings during a spell on the books with Havant and Waterlooville.

An unlikely return?

Rutherford was actually on the books with Portsmouth as a youngster.

However, the diagnosis of a heart condition saw him let go by Pompey in 2014. Before then, he was offered a two-year deal but advice from the FA to stop playing football saw Portsmouth let him go.

Rutherford has kept playing though and has been tearing up the non-league scene, enjoying successful spells with Bognor Regis, Havant and Waterlooville and, most recently, Dorking Wanderers.

The striker has said he holds hopes of breaking back into the Football League one day, admitting he isn’t sure if his heart condition might have “scared off” EFL clubs.

There is no doubt about his goalscoring ability though, so it could be wise for Portsmouth to look into an unlikely return as they bid to bolster their ranks this summer.