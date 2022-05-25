Swindon Town are in talks with Rob Hunt over a new deal, as detailed on their retained list.

Swindon Town are locked in discussions with the defender about his future.

Hunt, 26, sees his current contract expire at the end of next month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

He has been on the books at the County Ground since 2019 but his future is up in the air right now following the club’s failure to gain promotion in this past season.

Swindon Town situation

Swindon Town have offered fresh terms to Mathieu Baudry, Mandela Egbo, Harry Parsons, Akin Odimayo, Jack Payne and Jojo Wollacott as they look to mount another push for League One next term.

Keeping Hunt will be a boost going into the next campaign as he is a proven performer at their level.

The Robins signed him from Oldham Athletic and he has since made 107 appearances for them in all competitions.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and went on to play five times for their first-team before heading out the exit door.

Hunt has found a home in Wiltshire but his situation is hanging in the balance.

Ben Garner’s side have decided to release Dion Conroy, Ryan East, Emmanuel Idem and Jayden Mitchell-Lawson, whilst Louie Barry, Brandon Cooper, Josh Davison, Jake O’Brien and Joe Tomlinson have all returned to their parent clubs.

Swindon Town have a big summer ahead now as they look to bounce back from their play-off defeat to Port Vale.