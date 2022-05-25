Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady looks set to reunite with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibernian, according to The Scotsman reporter Graham Falk.

McGeady, 36, is out of contract at Sunderland next month. Yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that McGeady is among a number of players set to be released, and now it looks like McGeady is heading to Scotland.

Former Sunderland manager Johnson was appointed Hibernian manager earlier this month. And now The Scotsman reporter Falk says that McGeady looks set to join Johnson at the club.

He tweeted earlier today:

Looking likely that Aiden McGeady will be moving back to Scotland with Hibs. A fantastic servant to #SAFC, and one of my favourites of all time. You've got a good one there, Hibees fans. Good luck, Aiden.

McGeady has been with Sunderland since 2017. He’s been a great servant to the club, racking up well over 100 league appearances in that time and giving fans countless memories.

A Johnson favourite…

Upon Johnson’s arrival at Sunderland midway through the 2020/21 season, McGeady was something of an outcast at the Stadium of Light.

But the now Hibernian boss brought McGeady back into the side and the Irishman repaid that faith, scoring four goals and assisting 16 in his 31 League One appearances last season.

McGeady featured just 14 times in the 2021/22 League One campaign but still scored three times and assisted four, proving that he still has ability.

Johnson will be hoping that McGeady can give him the same kind of numbers in the Scottish top flight next season, and Sunderland fans will wish the veteran winger well as they progress into the Championship.

Alex Neil’s side earned promotion from the League One after beating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final last weekend and now the Black Cats look set to undergo some squad changes this summer, with McGeady one of a few who look set to move on.