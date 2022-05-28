Huddersfield Town had an expensive two-year stay in the Premier League which resulted in big money being spent on some poor players.

Huddersfield Town are now a much shrewder and smarter club when it comes down to recruitment. With free transfers and the loan market being utilised to great effect to bring in players who fit the club’s philosophy and can hit the ground running. This is worlds apart from the recruitment policy of the Premier League era.

Here, we look at the club’s most expensive signings from 2010 to 2020 and discuss what they are up to today…

5. Adama Diakhaby



Diakhaby was signed from Monaco in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £9million according to Transfermarkt.

The former French U21 arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium with the reputation of being an exciting, quick wingman. He went on to feature 61 times over three seasons for Huddersfield Town and was part of the side which finished rock bottom of the Premier League, being relegated after a two-year stay in the top flight.

Diakhaby went out on loan to Nottingham Forest in 2020 before returning to his native France at the end of the year when he joined Amiens SC for an undisclosed fee. Diakhaby is out of contract this season.

4. Alex Pritchard

The diminutive attacking midfielder was an exciting signing for Huddersfield Town at the time. He arrived in the January of 2018 for a fee of £11.12million, helping the club secure Premier League safety.

He stayed with the club until his release in 2021. He joined Sunderland shortly after, helping the Black Cats gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs. The signing for both Huddersfield Town and Pritchard never quite worked out, despite the Englishman having undeniable talent.

3. Isaac Mbenza

Yet another failed signing from the Premier League era, Mbenza joined Huddersfield Town from Montpellier in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £11.25million.

The Belgian made 63 appearances for the club, scoring a mere six goals in the process. Mbenza played for Huddersfield Town for two seasons in the Championship before joining up with his ex-Terriers teammate Diakhaby at Amiens SC, before signing a lucrative deal in the Qatari Premier League.

Mbenza now finds himself playing in his native Belgium for RSC Charleroi.

2. Steve Mounie

Perhaps the only signing on this list who paid back some of his large transfer fee, Mounie will be remembered by the Huddersfield Town faithful as being the club’s top scorer during their first season in the Premier League.

The Benin international signed for £11.70million from Montpellier, from which he hit the ground running bagging a brace on his club and Premier League debut, endearing himself to the town faithful.

During his three-year stay in Yorkshire, Mounie played 89 times and scored 17 goals, but he will always be remembered for his cult hero status and as someone willing to give it all for the team. Mounie left in 2020 for Ligue 1 side Brest, where he has continued to keep finding the net somewhat regularly.

1. Terence Kongolo

The only player on this list who possessed real quality, Kongolo signed in the summer of 2018 for £18million from Monaco.

His classy displays at centre-back, in a struggling team, made him stand out as a player of real class throughout his 56 appearances for the club. Kongolo went on to leave upon relegation to the Championship where he joined fellow English side Fulham.

Whilst at Fulham, the Dutchman has struggled immensely with injuries and is yet to showcase his quality to the Craven Cottage crowd.