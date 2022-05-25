Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry says they are unlikely to re-sign Steven Benda from Swansea City this summer.

Peterborough United are being priced out of a move to bring back the goalkeeper.

Benda, 23, was given the green light to join the Posh on loan during the last January transfer window.

He spent the second-half of the past season with Grant McCann’s side as they were relegated to League One.

Fry has provided this latest transfer update, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph: “He would love to join us, but we are not getting anywhere with Swansea. They wanted £1 million and there’s no way we are paying that for a goalkeeper.”

He added: “I’d say it’s (signing Benda) unlikely to happen now and we will look elsewhere.”

What next for Benda at Swansea City?

Benda has now gone back to Swansea City and they have a big decision to make on what to do with him next.

He played seven times for the Welsh side in all competitions last term before they let him leave after he fell down the pecking order under Russell Martin.

The Swans’ first choice is now Andy Fisher and their boss unlikely to budge on that one because he was his number one at his former club MK Dons as well.

Benda still has two years left on his contract but his chances of first-team football are slim.

He signed for Swansea City back in 2017 as a youngster having previously had spells at FC Heidenheim and 1860 Munich.

The German stopper has also had a loan spell away at Swindon Town in the past to get game time.

Benda made a positive impression on loan at Peterborough United but their chances of landing him are slim due to his hefty price tag.