Sheffield Wednesday will once again be aiming for promotion from League One next season, after losing against eventual play-off winners Sunderland in the semi-final this month.

Darren Moore’s side finished the season in 4th place of the League One table. They showed a lot of promise in the second half of the season but didn’t have enough to get across the line.

Last summer was a busy one for the Owls, and this summer looks set to be the same too.

Moore looks like he’ll have some cash to spend in the summer after seeing his side go through some financial troubles in their last Championship campaign, with owner Dejphon Chansiri having had his say on the transfer window ahead.

Chansiri told YorkshireLive recently:

“Our approach is the same every season. We look in the UK market first before looking at options abroad.

“We look to see who is available and will fit in with the team, it depends what we need. We will try to bring in the best players whether they are permanent or on loan.”

Moore primarily focused on loan and free signings last summer, mainly coming from elsewhere in England. Wednesday fans will bee excited to potentially see some unknown quantities arrive from overseas, but one Owls player who could yet secure a move overseas is Josh Windass.

The striker has become the surprise target of Argentinian side Talleres.

South American football journalist Cesar Luis Merlo revealed earlier this week that Talleres and Windass are in talks over a potential summer move, in what would certainly be a hammer-blow to Moore and Wednesday.

🚨Andrés Fassi, presidente de Talleres, en @Comotevaok: “Estamos en conversaciones con el inglés Josh Windass, que ya Pedro (Caixinha) lo tuvo en Europa como jugador, quiere venir y vivir la experiencia del fútbol argentino. Es parte de las tratativas que haremos en Buenos Aires" https://t.co/aVwVKadja8 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 23, 2022

Lastly, it’s been revealed today that Wednesday are confident of securing a new deal for youngster Bailey Cadamarteri, after holding positive talks over a professional contract for the striker.

There’s still plenty of work for Moore and his staff to do to make Sheffield Wednesday into strong promotion contenders in League One, but the summer ahead looks set to be a positive one.