Peterborough United are not pursuing a move to sign Mallik Wilks from Hull City, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for the attacker this summer but he is not on their radar.

Wilks, 23, has recently seen his deal at the MKM Stadium extended by another year.

The Posh have also been linked with midfielder Richie Smallwood following his release by the Tigers. However, the Peterborough Telegraph claim he is settled up north and would take persuading to move down south.

Wilks’ Hull City situation

Wilks has fallen out of favour with the East Yorkshire outfit and has played just once since Shota Arveladze took over in late January.

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann knows how to get the best out of him but a reunion at London Road doesn’t appear to be on the cards.

The former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley winger made just 20 appearances for Hull City in the last campaign and his future continues to hang in the balance now despite the club opting to extend his deal earlier this month.

They risked losing him on a free transfer so at least if he is sold on over the next couple of months they will receive a transfer fee.

McCann signed Wilks for the Tigers back in 2020 and he played a key role in their promotion from League One last year by firing an impressive 22 goals in all competitions.