Walsall have signed Liam Gordon following his departure from Bolton Wanderers, as announced by their official club website.

Walsall have made the defender their first signing of the summer.

Gordon, 23, has penned a two-year contract with the Saddlers.

He was released by the Trotters following the end of this past season and has swiftly found himself a new home in the Football League.

First through the door at Walsall

Gordon will give the Midlands outfit more competition and back-up in defence as they prepare for their first full campaign under Michael Flynn.

It is expected to be a busy summer for the League Two side as they look to compete at the top end of the division next term.

Their latest recruit knows what it takes to get promoted from the fourth tier having helped Ian Evatt’s side go up during his first year at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers swooped to sign him back in 2020 following their relegation from League One and he has played 36 games for the North West club over the past couple of years.

He was also loaned out to National League side Dagenham and Redbridge during his first season to get some more game time under his belt.

Gordon has also played for the likes of Fulham, AFC Wimbledon, Carshalton Athletic, Whitehawk, Hendon and Dartford in the past.

The Guyana international could prove to be a shrewd addition on a free by the Saddlers because he is a decent age, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and has experience at their level.