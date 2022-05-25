Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis wanted in Greece
Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis is wanted by Greek Super League side Panetolikos, the Lancashire Telegraph has reported.
Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Stergiakis joined from Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia back in October 2020.
Since his arrival, he hasn’t featured for the club’s first-team, finding most of his game time for Rovers’ U23s.
And now, with the summer transfer window on the horizon, it has been claimed Stergiakis is fielding interest from elsewhere.
READ: Long-serving coach departs Blackburn Rovers
As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, the 23-year-old ‘keeper is on the radar of Panetolikos, who ply their trade in the Greek Super League.
It is said that there isn’t an agreement in place yet but a deal is ‘in the works’. Blackburn Rovers are unlikely to stand in Stergiakis’ way too, so encouraging signs are there for Panetolikos as they look to strike a deal.
The right time to part ways?
At 23, Stergiakis will have first-team football in his sights after playing plenty of football for the U23s.
He has served as a back-up to Thomas Kaminski when called upon in his two seasons on the books at Ewood Park, but it seems unlikely that he’ll dislodge the Belgian favourite any time soon, so a move away could be best for his career.
Stergiakis is clearly rated in his native having played 12 times across the Greek U17, U19 and U21 sides, so maybe a switch to Panetolikos would give him a chance at more senior game time.
Uncertainty surrounds Blackburn Rovers’ managerial position as it stands so you’d think not too many decisions will be made on incomings or outgoings before a replacement for Tony Mowbray comes in. However, with Panetolikos keen to strike a deal, this could be a move that makes sense for all parties.