Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis is wanted by Greek Super League side Panetolikos, the Lancashire Telegraph has reported.

Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Stergiakis joined from Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia back in October 2020.

Since his arrival, he hasn’t featured for the club’s first-team, finding most of his game time for Rovers’ U23s.

And now, with the summer transfer window on the horizon, it has been claimed Stergiakis is fielding interest from elsewhere.

As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, the 23-year-old ‘keeper is on the radar of Panetolikos, who ply their trade in the Greek Super League.

It is said that there isn’t an agreement in place yet but a deal is ‘in the works’. Blackburn Rovers are unlikely to stand in Stergiakis’ way too, so encouraging signs are there for Panetolikos as they look to strike a deal.

The right time to part ways?

At 23, Stergiakis will have first-team football in his sights after playing plenty of football for the U23s.

He has served as a back-up to Thomas Kaminski when called upon in his two seasons on the books at Ewood Park, but it seems unlikely that he’ll dislodge the Belgian favourite any time soon, so a move away could be best for his career.

Stergiakis is clearly rated in his native having played 12 times across the Greek U17, U19 and U21 sides, so maybe a switch to Panetolikos would give him a chance at more senior game time.

Uncertainty surrounds Blackburn Rovers’ managerial position as it stands so you’d think not too many decisions will be made on incomings or outgoings before a replacement for Tony Mowbray comes in. However, with Panetolikos keen to strike a deal, this could be a move that makes sense for all parties.