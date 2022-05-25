A report from Claret & Hugh says that Fulham are still interested in West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku.

Fulham were linked with a move for West Ham left-back Masuaku, 28, earlier in the year. The DR Congo man has fallen out of favour under David Moyes, who’s handed Masuaku just 13 Premier League appearances this season.

Now, a fresh report from Claret & Hugh says that West Ham’s London rivals Fulham remain interested in signing Masuaku following their promotion to the Premier League, and that the Hammers will look to offload the defender for a fee of around £5million this summer.

Masuaku is under contract at the London Stadium until 2024. Fulham look set to spend some money this summer but whether they’ll cough up £5million for a player entering the final year of his contract remains to be seen.

Reports have also revealed that Hammers right-back Ryan Fredericks is closing in on a return to Craven Cottage this summer.

Masuaku previously played under Fulham boss Marco Silva at Olimpiacos.

Premier League quality?

Fulham have spent poorly in previous Premier League seasons. Expect the board to have learned their lesson and to spend much more shrewdly this summer, and on players with Premier League pedigree.

Masuaku has been a useful player to West Ham over the past few seasons. He’s a versatile defender who can offer great defensive and attacking capabilities down the left, which is an area that Silva doesn’t have too many names in.

At £5million though, it remains to be seen whether or not Fulham will pursue that move this summer – it could be a shrewd move but after a disappointing couple of seasons with West Ham, Fulham fans might be weary of this one.