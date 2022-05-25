Hartlepool United have been dealt a blow in their search for a new boss after Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rejected the chance to take charge of the club.

Hartlepool United are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Graeme Lee at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Middlesbrough coach only came in to replace Dave Challinor earlier in the season but after form dipped significantly towards the end of the campaign, the decision was made to move him on and search for a new boss.

Hartlepool United’s search has continued over the past few weeks and now, it has been confirmed that they have failed in an effort to appoint Cove Rangers boss Hartley as Lee’s replacement.

The Hartlepool Mail has said that Hartley was lined up as an option but he has rejected the chance to take charge at Victoria Park in favour of staying in Scotland with Cove Rangers.

The search goes on…

Hartley has led Cove Rangers to two promotions in three years since arriving in 2019.

He has been a key figure for the club and he certainly would have been a shrewd appointment for the Pools. However, now that he has opted to remain with the Scottish Championship new boys, Hartlepool United’s search for a new boss goes on.

Mike Williamson and Simon Grayson have been mentioned as candidates for the vacant post, so it remains to be seen if they are spoken to about the job after Hartley’s decision.

Hartlepool United have lofty ambitions looking ahead to the new season, so bringing in an experienced promotion-winner like Hartley would have been a smart move. But they will now have to move on as they look to avoid being left behind in their preparations for the 2022/23 season.