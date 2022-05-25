Mikael Forssell played for Birmingham City between 2003 and 2008, playing 118 times in all competitions for Blues.

Forssell, now age 41, was actually born in Germany. But the striker would go on to become one of Finland’s best ever strikers, and best ever Premier League players.

He arrived in England in 1998 when Chelsea signed him from Finnish side HJK. But Forssell couldn’t make it work at Stamford Bridge and he was loaned out to the likes of Crystal Palace, Borussia Monchengladbach and Birmingham City.

Forssell’s first loan stint at St Andrew’s was for the 2003/04 campaign. In 32 Premier League outings for Blues that season, Forssell scored an impressive 17 goals and was sent back to the club on loan again the following season, eventually signing permanently.

Forssell went on to play for the likes of Leeds United and several more clubs around Europe.

But how much can you remember about his time at Birmingham City?

