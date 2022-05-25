Millwall loaned star Daniel Ballard will be sold by Arsenal this summer if they receive a suitable offer for his services, Goal has said.

Millwall brought Ballard to The Den on loan last summer following a starring stint with Blackpool over the 2020/21 season.

The 22-year-old made good on his chance with the Lions too. He helped keep eight clean sheets in 30 Championship appearances and although an injury limited his action somewhat, Ballard was a firm favourite among the Millwall faithful.

Now, it has emerged that the door is open for the Northern Irishman to leave parent club Arsenal this summer.

Goal has said that the Gunners are willing to sell Ballard if they receive a suitable offer.

Millwall are among the sides interested in striking a permanent deal for the Stevenage-born centre-back, but they look set to face competition for his signature with ‘several clubs’ expressing an interest in Ballard ahead of the transfer window.

Ready for the next chapter

First-team game time with Arsenal isn’t on the horizon for Ballard, so it seems the right time has come for a permanent move.

The defender has proven his ability at Championship level and it’s safe to say he has warranted a step up from youth academy football to the senior stage in recent seasons having impressed with both Millwall and Blackpool now.

At 22, Ballard has plenty of time to further his development and playing consistent first-team football at a club he can call home could help him maximise his potential – as opposed to seeing out the final two years of his deal at Arsenal out on loan with more new clubs.

Ballard would be a wise option for plenty of Championship clubs, so it remains to be seen who enters the chase for his services this summer.