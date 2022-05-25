Hull City want to sign Jean Michael Seri following his departure from Fulham, according to a report by Football Insider.

Hull City are interested in snapping up the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

Seri, 30, helped the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League under ex-Tigers boss Marco Silva in this past season.

However, his contract expires at the end of next month and he will be leaving as a free agent.

Hull City eyeing ambitious addition

Hull City are gearing up for a busy summer as they look ahead to their full full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

The Tigers are yet to sign anybody since the end of the past term but could see Seri as an ideal replacement for Richie Smallwood, who is leaving the club.

The Ivory Coast international made the move to Craven Cottage back in 2018 and has since gone on to make 70 appearances for the London club in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and nine assists.

He has also been shipped out on loan to Galatasaray and Bordeaux during his time there.

Prior to his switch to England, spent three years on the books at Nice and played 123 games for the French Ligue 1 side.

Hull City have a few options in the middle of the park to choose from such as George Honeyman, Greg Docherty and Regan Slater but will need to add more bodies into that department with Smallwood leaving and Liam Walsh heading back to Swansea City.

Andy Cannon and Callum Jones will return from their loans at Stockport County and Grimsby Town respectively for pre-season but it is yet to be known whether they are in Shota Arveladze’s plans.