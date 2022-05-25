Rotherham United are gearing up for life back in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Rotherham United need to ensure that they get their recruitment right this summer to avoid a campaign of struggle in the second tier.

The Millers will also be hoping to keep hold of some of their most prized assets.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club over the past week….

Rotherham United have made the decision to release Mikel Miller this summer and he is said to be attracting lots of interest at the moment.

The Yorkshire club will be praying that key striker Michael Smith doesn’t follow him out of the exit door at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. However, he is also a wanted man and is reported to have got offers on the table with other clubs with his contract up in late June.

Cardiff City are being linked but other clubs are other teams are in the frame too.

Warne’s side remain in talks with Jamie Lindsay, who is also due to become a free agent next month, and he has been on Portsmouth’s radar.

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene is coy about his long-term future with Swansea City lurking.

In regards to incomings, AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan is said to be on their watchlist and he remains in ongoing talks with his current club. Blackpool have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for him.

Rotherham United are battling it out with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town and Kilmarnock to sign right-back Shaun Rooney from St Johnstone.

They have also taken a look at Notts County striker Kyle Wootton. He fired 22 goals this past season and is also apparently wanted by Portsmouth, Luton Town and Stockport County.