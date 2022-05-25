Chelsea defender Baba Rahman downplays links to Turkish side Galatasaray after ending his loan spell with Reading.

Rahman played an important role for a Royals side that struggled to perform in the league, avoiding relegation despite being deducted six points due to breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

During his time in Berkshire, the Ghanaian international made 29 league appearances, proving himself to be a useful asset both defensively and offensively.

Rahman is still under contract at Stamford Bridge for another two years, but is unlikely to appear regularly in a Chelsea shirt, with Tuchel opting for full-backs such as Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

After making just 23 appearances for the Blues since joining in 2015, Rahman could be set for another loan spell next season with many Turkish outlets linking him with a move to giants Galatasaray.

In an interview with SportsWorldGhana Rahman stated that:

“I am just in Istanbul for personal reasons, all what people are saying that I am going to Galatasaray is false.”

After an extremely underwhelming season for the Turkish side who finished in 13th place in the Super Lig, Rahman could be a welcomed edition to a side that have lacked defensive and attacking prowess for sometime.

What next for Baba Rahman?

Reading could be in for a difficult campaign next season, after avoiding relegation with two games to spare last term. The loss of the 27-year-old will have weakened them significantly after being a stand-out performer in a disappointing year for the Royals.

With a number of other key players such as John Swift and Josh Laurent set to leave at the end of next month, the loaning of Rahman for another season could be a cheap and sensible option for Ince who already knows what to expect from the full-back.

A return to Chelsea could give Rahman one last chance to prove himself at Premier League level, his experience with a plethora of teams such as Schalke and PAOK surely helping to develop his game. His playing style could also fit in nicely at Stamford Bridge, utilising his pace and dribbling ability to his advantage when going forward.

With links to clubs like Galatasaray, this could be a very busy transfer window for Rahman.