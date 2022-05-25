Ipswich Town are preparing for their first full season under Kieran McKenna.

Ipswich Town have an important summer ahead as the former Manchester United coach looks to put his own stamp on the team.

The Tractor Boys finished this past campaign in 11th place and were 13 points shy of the play-offs.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club over the past week…

Ipswich Town have extended Sone Aluko’s stay at the club by 12 months after exercising their option to keep him. He injects useful quality and experience into their ranks.

The East Anglian outfit have been linked with a move for Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss along with fellow third tier side Portsmouth. He spent last term on loan at Wigan Athletic and helped them win the league title.

However, a report by TWTD has poured cold water on the club’s interest.

Tyreeq Bakinson, who spent the past campaign at Portman Road, has been given the green light to leave parent club Bristol City on a permanent basis in the upcoming transfer window. The door is open to make a move for him now if they still want him.

McKenna will be after some attacking reinforcements, especially with Macauley Bonne going back to QPR, and TWTD suggest he is keen on Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow.

In terms of outgoings, Ipswich Town could show the door to striker Joe Pigott over the next couple of months. He only signed last summer but has struggled to hit the ground running.

Youngster Tawanda Chiwera is on the radar of Premier League pair Arsenal and West Ham United despite only making one first-team appearance to date.