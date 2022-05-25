Salford City, Northampton Town and Barrow are all said to be keeping an eye on Altrincham centre-back Kyle Ferguson ahead of the summer transfer window.

Salford City, Northampton Town and Barrow are all preparing for another season of League Two football this summer.

While the Ammies missed out on the play-offs, the Cobblers suffered play-off heartbreak after missing out on automatic promotion on the final day and the Bluebirds managed to stave off relegation.

Now, it has been claimed all three sides have identified Altrincham centre-back Ferguson as a summer target.

The Sun states that Salford City, Northampton Town and Barrow are all in the fight to sign the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed a strong but short-lived stint with the National League club.

Ferguson only joined back in February after he left Irish outfit Waterford in January and it’s safe to say he’s made a good impression.

The Bellshill-born defender helped keep four clean sheets in his nine outings for the club.

A summer for shrewd signings…

After a difficult few years financially, all Football League clubs will be keen to snap up bargains where possible.

That’s no different for Salford City, Northampton Town and Barrow either, so Ferguson is a smart target.

Transfermarkt has Ferguson’s deal down as expiring at the end of the season, meaning that any potential suitors wouldn’t need to conjure up a fee to acquire his services this summer.

At 22, he has plenty of room to develop too and he’ll be hungry to prove himself in his first shot in the Football League.

Despite his age, Ferguson is already well-travelled. He spent time in Rangers, Kilmarnock, Airdrie and Clyde’s youth academies. He also endured spells in America and Sweden with Medaille College and Ytterhogdal respectively before spending a year in Ireland with Waterford from 2021 to 2022.

Now, after impressing in the National League, it seems an EFL move could await.