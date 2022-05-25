Lee Cattermole is an undeniable Sunderland legend, sticking with the club through thick and thin during a ten-year stay on Wearside.

Born in Stockton-on-Tees, Cattermole was originally at Middlesbrough. He made his debut for the club in 2005 but after three years, the midfielder left for Wigan Athletic.

That spell would only last a season before Cattermole, now age 34, left for Sunderland, where he went on to spend the next 10 years of his career.

Joining in 2009, Cattermole was a mainstay in the side for eight successive seasons in the Premier League, before suffering back-to-back relegations with the club.

He stayed for a season in League One before heading to the Netherlands to play for VVV Venlo for a year, before retiring in 2020.

A true Sunderland legend, but how much can you remember about his time at the club?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!