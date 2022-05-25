West Brom boss Steve Bruce will be determined to bolster his ranks this summer, with some creativity much-needed at the Hawthorns.

West Brom’s 2021/22 season is one that the club will want to forget, but Bruce will have to look back at what went wrong in order to address the problem areas of his squad this summer.

Goals and creativity were major problems. The Baggies’ 52 goals was the lowest of all sides who finish in the top half of the Championship.

Alex Mowatt’s four goals and two assists made him the midfielder with the highest goal contributions in the season just concluded, so Bruce needs to add more goal threat and creativity to his midfield ranks.

With that in mind, one man that needs to be on West Brom’s radar is Branco van den Boomen.

Eye-catching numbers…

Straight off the bat, van den Boomen’s goals and assists will catch the eye.

From central midfield, the Dutch star has scored 12 goals and provided 23 assists in 41 appearances for FC Toulouse this season.

Five of his goals have come from the spot and three have come directly from free-kicks, with the other four coming in open play. Van den Boomen is a serious threat from set-pieces and his playmaking ability have been crucial for the Ligue 2 side this season.

The 26-year-old averages 3.4 key passes per game, so there’s no doubt the likes of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson would get more chances with van den Boomen in the midfield.

Van den Boomen’s future

Speaking with La Depeche (via Get Football News France), van den Boomen admitted his future with Toulouse is “50/50”.

A fee of €5m (around £4.26m) is cited too – a sum that you would think West Brom could certainly conjure up for his services.

It is absolutely vital that Bruce gets his recruitment right and the Baggies are crying out for some creativity, so a player for van den Boomen’s ability must be looked at considering his relatively meagre price tag.