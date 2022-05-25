Bristol Rovers are preparing for life back in League One next season.

Bristol Rovers have a busy summer ahead following their promotion from League Two.

The Pirates went up on the final day of this past campaign after a 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club over recent times….

Bristol Rovers have published their retained list and have released Junior Brown, Leon Clarke, Cameron Hargreaves, Cian Harries, Ollie Hulbert, Ben Liddle, Pablo Martinez, Tom Mehew, Jon Nolan, Brett Pitman, Kieran Phillips, Lucas Tomlinson and Glenn Whelan.

The Gas have offered a short-term contract to young defender Sam Heal, who has recently spent time away on loan at Salisbury in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

Antony Evans’ contract expires at the end of next month and it is yet to be known whether he will be sticking around or moving to another club.

Bristol Rovers could also be facing a battle to keep hold of attacker Aaron Collins with Portsmouth linked with a move for him this summer.

In terms of incomings, Joey Barton has confirmed he would like to bring back Luke Thomas from Barnsley, James Connolly from Cardiff City, Connor Taylor from Stoke City, Sion Spence from Crystal Palace and Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United.

The Pirates have been linked with a move for Accrington Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher. He is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent, with Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, St Mirren and Motherwell also credited with an interest.

Coventry City striker Tyler Walker is also said to be on their radar following his loan spell at Portsmouth during the second-half of the last campaign.