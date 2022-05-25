Lewis McGugan played for Nottingham Forest between 2006 and 2013, racking up 229 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Born in Long Eaton, the now 33-year-old McGugan progressed through the Nottingham Forest youth academy to eventually make his debut in 2006, age 17.

The midfielder would become a regular in the Forest first-team by the start of the 2007/08 campaign, where he featured 33 times in League One, scoring six goals as a teenager.

He played a huge role in the club’s promotion to the Championship that season and would go on to become an important player for the Reds in the seasons to come.

But injury often hampered McGugan’s career.

He left Forest for Watford in 2013, spending two seasons with the club before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2015.

Now retired, McGugan became assistant manager of non-league side Loughborough Dynamo at the end of last year.

But how much can you remember about his time at Nottingham Forest?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!