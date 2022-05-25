Hull City youngster Harvey Cartwright has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the MKM Stadium, it has been confirmed.

Hull City ‘keeper Cartwright has been in and around the first-team this season, making two Championship appearances back in February.

The 20-year-old looks to be another youth prospect fans can be excited about seeing in the senior side in the future, and it has now been confirmed that he will be remaining with the Tigers for the long-term.

As announced on the club’s official website, Cartwright has signed a four-year deal with Hull City.

The agreement includes the option for a further 12 months too, potentially keeping him on the books at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

What could the immediate future hold for Cartwright?

While Cartwright is obviously highly regarded by the Tigers, it seems as though a spot in Shota Arveladze’s side won’t be coming just yet.

Nathan Baxter will be returning to Chelsea and Matt Ingram is attracting interest from elsewhere. However, Baxter has been linked with a return and Cartwright may not stay on Humberside this summer.

It has been said that the young shot-stopper could be sent out on loan this summer in a bid to give him more first-team experience.

That could be the most beneficial outcome for Cartwright given his lack of senior game time so far. It would give him the opportunity to cut his teeth in a lower division before coming back to stake a claim for a first-team spot in the future.