Barnsley are interested in Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Chesterfield’s Paul Cook and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff as they continue their hunt for a new boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Barnsley remain in pursuit of a replacement for Poya Asbaghi.

The Tykes have been relegated to League One and have a big summer of transition coming up.

Nixon claims they have whittled down their managerial candidates to five now.

Barnsley step up managerial search

Hasselbaink has been in charge at Burton Albion since January 2021 and his side finished 16th in the third tier in this past season.

He managed the Brewers from 2014 to 2015 as well and has also had spells at Royal Antwerp, QPR and Northampton Town in the past.

Cook made the surprise move into non-league in February and his Chesterfield side are well in with a shout still of securing promotion from the National League after beating FC Halifax Town in the play-offs last night.

The 55-year-old guided Wigan Athletic to the League One title back in 2018 and has also won promotion from League Two in the past with his current club and with Portsmouth.

His spell at Ipswich Town didn’t work out last term but there is no doubting his ability in the Football League.

Duff is also on Barnsley’s after an impressive few years at Cheltenham Town. The Robins won promotion last year to League One and have since adapted well to the step up a division.