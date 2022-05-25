QPR could hand Scottish youngster Kyle Doherty another chance to impress after a second trial was scuppered by injury towards the end of last year.

QPR brought Albion Rovers forward Doherty in on trial back in November (Daily Record, live transfer blog, 26.11.21, 12.51).

It handed the 20-year-old the chance to earn a deal with the Championship club and he was offered the chance to return for a second spell the following month.

However, a fractured bone in Doherty’s foot scuppered his chances of returning to West London for another opportunity to impress.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Doherty’s situation upon the climax of Albion Rovers’ season.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the previous QPR trialist has said he will be leaving the transfer-related business to his representatives while he continues to focus on his game. The report adds that Doherty ‘could be set for a further chance with QPR’, though as Doherty says, that will be left to his representatives to address.

Opportunity knocks

The fact that QPR offered him the chance to come back for a second trial back in December certainly suggests that they see something in the Scottish talent.

Although the injury scuppered any potential deal at the time, another spell with the R’s this summer could give Doherty another opportunity to prove he is deserving of a move to the Championship.

However, with QPR currently managerless, it might be a surprise if they look to offer another concrete to anyone before someone comes in as Mark Warburton’s replacement.

Regardless of what awaits Doherty this summer, it seems the forward is remaining fully focused on developing his game further after scoring eight times across 36 games in a promising season in Scotland’s League Two.