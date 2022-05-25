Wilfried Bony played for Swansea City on two separate occasions, though his first stint with the club is his most memorable.

Bony, now age 33, initially joined Swansea City from Dutch side Vitesse in the summer of 2013.

In one-and-a-half seasons with the Welsh club, Bony would feature 70 times in all competitions, scoring 34 goals including five in the Swans’ 2013/14 Europa League campaign.

Bony was snapped up by Manchester City in the summer of 2014.

His move to the Etihad wouldn’t quite work out as planned, and Bony eventually returned to Swansea City in 2017.

Bony wouldn’t enjoy the same success with Swansea a second time round. But he remains a club legend, having since spent time playing in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.

Currently, Bony plays for Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.

So how much can you remember about Bony’s time at Swansea City?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!