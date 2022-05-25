Ipswich Town could let Joe Pigott move on this summer, as detailed in a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town may part company with the striker ahead of next season.

Pigott, 28, only joined the Tractor Boys last year but has struggled to make an impact.

He made 29 appearances in all competitions in the past campaign but only managed three goals.

TWTD suggest it appears ‘likely’ that he will be leaving over the next couple of months.

Not worked out at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town landed the Kent-born man in July last year to add more firepower to their attacking options under former boss Paul Cook.

Pigott arrived at Portman Road on the back of firing 54 goals in 157 games for AFC Wimbledon but has found it hard to find the same form in East Anglia.

He still has two years left on the three-year deal he penned at Portman Road but has slipped down the pecking order under Kieran McKenna.

TWTD claim Ipswich Town are also after Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow, which will push him ever further out of the picture.

Pigott started out at Charlton Athletic as a youngster and the Addicks were interested in him last year. He went on to play 16 times for their first-team as a youngster and subsequently dropped into non-league with Maidstone United before AFC Wimbledon threw him a Football League lifeline.

His career is at a crossroad now with it appearing his time with his current club may be coming to an end already.