Sheffield Wednesday are said to be increasingly confident of securing the future of young striker Bailey Cadamarteri after talks over a professional contract have progressed.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Cadamarteri is among the top young prospects at Hillsborough.

Previous reports from The Star have revealed the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Brentford have taken a liking to the striker. Talks over Cadamarteri’s professional contract have been ongoing as the Owls bid to secure his future and now, a fresh update has emerged.

As reported by The Star, talks between Sheffield Wednesday and Cadamarteri have ‘progressed nicely’ and the hope is that a new contract agreement can be reached, with talks ‘approaching the final stages’.

It is reiterated that the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Brentford have been keeping tabs on his situation, but Cadamarteri remains happy at Hillsborough.

One to watch…

At only 17, Cadamarteri looks to be a promising talent that Sheffield Wednesday will hope can break into their first-team in the years to come.

However, they will be wary not to rush him into the senior team to avoid pushing him too early.

That being said, there’s no doubt that the Sheffield Wednesday faithful would love to have one of their own break through the academy and into the first-team. Seeing academy graduates make a breakthrough fills everyone associated with the club with a sense of pride, so it will be hoped that Cadamarteri can get on the path to the senior side should he extend his stay.

Interest from the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Brentford show how highly regarded he is, but the priority will be securing his services on a professional deal before looking too far into the future.