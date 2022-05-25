Sheffield United are understood to be interested in Hibernian defender Josh Doig, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Sheffield United are keen on luring the full-back to the Championship this summer.

Doig, 20, has been a key player for Hibs in the Scottish Premiership over the past couple of seasons.

Lee Johnson’s side could face a battle to keep him at Easter Road over the coming months.

Sheffield United identify target

Sheffield United are preparing for another year in the second tier after losing to Nottingham Forest in the play-offs.

Paul Heckingbottom is gearing up for his first full campaign at the helm and could see Doig as a decent long-term addition.

The Blades currently have a few options at left-back like Enda Stevens, Reece Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe (currently out on loan) so you would imagine one would have to leave if they were to sign someone in that position.

Doig is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is a Scotland youth international with six caps under his belt.

He has been on the books at Hibs since 2019 after rising up through the ranks with Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

The youngster broke into their first-team last year and has now gone on to nail down a regular spot in their first-team, making 78 appearances in all competitions to date.

Sheffield United have a big few months ahead of them as they look to mount another promotion push next term and Doig will be the first of many linked with them.