Ryan Nelsen signed for Blackburn Rovers in January 2005, and would go on to spend seven successful years with the club.

Nelsen, now age 44, is remembered a hardened centre-back. He arrived in England with Blackburn Rovers but would go on to play for Spurs and QPR, before eventually retiring in 2013.

He also racked up 49 caps for New Zealand during his career.

Nelsen featured 208 times in all competitions for Blackburn Rovers, scoring eight goals and helping Rovers maintain their Premier League status throughout his time at the club.

Leaving for Spurs in 2012, Nelsen’s move to White Hart Lane didn’t work out, but he enjoyed a decent season with QPR during the 2012/13 campaign before taking charge of Toronto FC for a brief period.

Now enjoying his retirement, many Premier League and Blackburn Rovers fans will have fond memories of the defender.

