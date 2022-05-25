Middlesbrough are keen on St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, it has been claimed.

Middlesbrough are said to be interested in luring the stopper down to England this summer, according to a report by Football League World.

Clark, 29, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

Boro aren’t the only club in the frame to land him though and both Dundee United and Aberdeen have also been linked this month.

Middlesbrough need a goalkeeper

Middlesbrough are preparing for Chris Wilder’s first full season at the helm and he will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The Championship side could do with another goalkeeper to add more competition to that department after just missing out on the play-offs.

Joe Lumley was brought in last summer from QPR but made a few mistakes in the last campaign. The experienced Luke Daniels stepped in towards the end of the season but it is evident that they could do with freshening up their ranks.

The club also have youngster Brad James as another option.

Clark has never played in the Football League before but has been a standout performer for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership over recent years.

He played a key role in their Scottish Cup and League Cup double last year and has helped Callum Davidson’s side stay up this term after a tough past year.

The Glasgow-born man has been on the books of the Saints for his whole senior career to date and has made 210 appearances for them in all competitions to date.