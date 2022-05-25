Luton Town and Rotherham United have shown an interest in signing Notts County hotshot Kyle Wootton this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

The National League striker is a man in-demand in the Football League.

Wootton, 25, scored 22 goals in all competitions in this past season but his future is uncertain now following the Magpies’ failure to gain promotion.

Journalist Witcoop claims Luton Town and Rotherham United have taken a look at him but Portsmouth are emerging as the favourites to land his signature (see tweet below):

Portsmouth have emerged as strong favourites to sign in-demand Notts County striker Kyle Wootton. Rotherham and Luton have shown interest along with promoted Stockport #rotherham #lutontown #StockportCounty #pompey — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 25, 2022

Stockport County have also been keeping tabs on the attacker as they prepare for life in League Two next term following their promotion from the National League.

Where next for Wootton?

Wootton is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Rotherham United are gearing up for their return to the Championship after winning promotion from League One and could see him as someone to boost their attacking department.

Luton Town will be lining up against the Millers in the next campaign following their play-off defeat to Huddersfield Town over two legs. The Hatters are no strangers in delving into the lower leagues for talent and have a big summer ahead now under Nathan Jones.

Witcoop claims that Portsmouth are the frontrunners in the race for Wootton though as Danny Cowley’s side look to add more competition and depth to their striking options.

They need a forward with George Hirst heading back to his parent club Leicester City after his loan spell.