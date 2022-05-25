Keiren Westwood spent three seasons as a Coventry City player, from 2008 to 2011.

In those three seasons, Westwood was a mainstay in the Coventry City XI, missing just seven Championship fixtures across the three seasons combined.

In total, Westwood racked up 138 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, eventually leaving in 2011 to sign for Sunderland.

Westwood is perhaps best known for his time at Sheffield Wednesday. He made a surprise return to the Championship with QPR towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 21-cap former Republic of Ireland international is now 37. Having been released by QPR following the end of the campaign, it’s unknown whether or not he’ll continue playing.

But Westwood has certainly enjoyed a fine career, and his time at Coventry is a time that fans will remember fondly.

