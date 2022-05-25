Gillingham boss Neil Harris says Hull City target Jack Tucker is likely to move on.

Gillingham are poised to lose their key defender this summer following their relegation to League Two.

Tucker, 22, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become available.

Yorkshire Live claim the Tigers are keen to lure him up to the Championship ahead of next season.

Harris has said, as per the Gills’ official club website:

“Jack is ongoing, I have been very clear and honest with everybody that he is likely to move on. As much as I’d love to have him at the Football Club, realistically, we are not going to keep him even though we have made the contract offer.”

Where would Tucker fit in at Hull City?

Hull City are in need of some defensive reinforcements over the next couple of months, especially with Di’Shon Bernard heading back to his parent club Manchester United following the expiration of his loan deal.

Tucker would give the Tigers more competition and depth at the back and would compete with the likes of Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin and Alfie Jones for a place in the side.

Their defensive department is very young and there will be question marks as to whether Shota Arveladze needs to bring in a more experienced head as opposed to another youngster.

Derby County’s Curtis Davies has been linked with a heroic return to the MKM Stadium on a free transfer but Bristol City are also keen.

Nevertheless, despite his age, Tucker has already racked up 137 appearances for Gillingham since rising up through their academy and has been a standout performer for them in League One over the past three years.