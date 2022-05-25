West Brom and Watford’s reported target Sean Longstaff is set to sign a deal with Newcastle United until the summer of 2026, it has been reported by The Times.

West Brom and Watford were both credited with interest in Longstaff in a report from Football League World on Wednesday.

However, strong suggestions from Eddie Howe had made it clear that a new deal was in the offing for the homegrown midfielder and now, The Times has revealed that Longstaff is set to sign a new long-term contract.

It is said that Longstaff, whose current contract runs out this summer, is poised to sign a new four-year deal with Newcastle United.

The deal will keep the reported West Brom and Watford target at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2026, seemingly dashing the Baggies and the Hornets’ claimed hopes of signing the former Blackpool loan man this summer.

Time to look elsewhere…

West Brom and Watford both need busy summer transfer windows.

The Baggies’ 2021/22 campaign was a huge disappointment and Steve Bruce will be hoping to make his mark on the squad to prepare them for a promotion push next time around.

Targeting a familiar face like Longstaff who has plenty of Premier League experience would have been smart, but it seems he will have to identify other targets after the latest developments on Tyneside.

As for Watford, the club hierarchy’s demands are always high, so Rob Edwards will come into the job knowing he will have to deliver.

Their season was disappointing as they cycled through three managers and dropped out of the Premier League with only 23 points. Edwards will have his eyes on some potential additions, but it seems as though Longstaff won’t be one coming to Vicarage Road.