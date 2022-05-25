Sunderland will pay a six-figure fee to Ross County as part of the 2021 deal to sign Ross Stewart after they overcame Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

Sunderland brought Stewart to Wearside in January 2021, and it’s safe to say he’s made the most of his first chance to impress in the Football League.

The 25-year-old scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 53 outings for the Black Cats as they finally returned to Championship football.

His goal against Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final helped put the game to bed as Alex Neil’s side emerged 2-0 victors.

But now, as reported by the Ross-shire Journal, Sunderland will now have to conjure up a six-figure fee.

A clause included in their 2021 deal to sign Stewart from Ross County means the Championship new-boys will have to part ways with a six-figure sum. Moreover, it is added that a further clause will see the Staggies land another windfall if Sunderland stay in the second-tier and a sell-on clause will earn them another fee if he is sold by the Black Cats.

A Championship test awaits

Stewart’s starring performances in League One will have Sunderland fans excited to see what he can do in the Championship.

The Scot’s well-rounded attacking play has made him a nightmare for League One defenders and it will be hoped that his form translates in the second-tier too. His goals will surely be important in helping the Black Cats enjoy a successful first season back in the Championship, where, staying up will be the first goal.

However, if Stewart can perform well and with Alex Neil at the helm, there’s no reason Sunderland can’t look above that as they work towards the ultimate aim of getting back in the Premier League.