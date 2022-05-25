Luke Young spent six years with Charlton Athletic between 2001 and 2007, featuring 208 times in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Young, now age 42, enjoyed a fine career as a Premier League footballer.

He racked up 442 total career appearances in what was a 16 year career, with only one of those 442 appearances coming in the Championship.

The remainder of Young’s league outings came in the Premier League for the likes of Spurs, Charlton Athletic, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and QPR.

The Harlow-born defender was also a sporadic inclusion in the England side, racking up 7 caps for his country.

In terms of trophies, Young won the League Cup with Spurs in 1999, later claiming that Charlton Athletic Player of the Year award for the 2004/05 season.

Young’s time with the Addicks represented a much brighter patch in the club’s recent history, with Charlton Athletic now looking a million miles away from the Premier League.

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!