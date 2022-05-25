Blackpool’s departing midfielder Cameron Antwi has said it “looks like” he will be staying in the EFL after the Tangerines’ decision to release him this summer.

Blackpool confirmed their retained list earlier this month, with Antwi among those to depart upon the expiry of his contract.

The decision brings an end to his three-year stay at Bloomfield Road. He arrived from Fulham’s academy in the summer of 2019 and departs having made two appearances for the club’s first-team.

Now, the London-born midfielder is looking to pastures new, and he has given an update on his immediate future.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Antwi has said it “looks like” he will be staying in the EFL judging by what his team has said. He went on to admit that while “nothing is set in stone”, he isn’t too worried heading into the summer.

When asked if he is confident about finding a new club, he said:

“Right now it’s looking good, I’m not too worried, I’m not too nervous – I back the team behind me.

“We’re all working so I’m looking forward to next season and playing men’s football.

“From what my team’s been telling me it looks like I’ll be in the EFL but you never know what’s going to happen, that’s football and nothing is set in stone until you’ve signed that contract so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

A fresh start awaits

After leaving Blackpool, Antwi will now be looking to forge a career in the senior game after spending time out on loan.

Spells with Telford United and Southport have seen him pick up first-team experience and his promising performances at youth level have shown he could be a valuable asset to a club further down the EFL ladder.

It will be hoped that wherever he lands this summer, the coaching team will give him the first-team football to develop him further as he bids to maximise his potential away from Bloomfield Road.