Notts County boss Ian Burchnall says he is unsure whether Stockport County and Portsmouth target Kyle Wootton will be staying at the club.

The National League side are facing a real battle to keep hold of their key striker this summer amid interest from the Football League.

Wootton, 24, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

His current club have now missed out on promotion and face another year in non-league.

Burchnall has said, as per a report by The News: