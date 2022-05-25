‘I don’t know’ – Notts County boss on whether Kyle Wootton will stay with Portsmouth and Stockport County keen
Notts County boss Ian Burchnall says he is unsure whether Stockport County and Portsmouth target Kyle Wootton will be staying at the club.
The National League side are facing a real battle to keep hold of their key striker this summer amid interest from the Football League.
Wootton, 24, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.
His current club have now missed out on promotion and face another year in non-league.
Burchnall has said, as per a report by The News:
“I don’t know. We have talks with the players through the week and we need to sit down and discuss with them. That’s for me and the players to discuss. Who knows.
“You know, at the end of every season there’s normally players in, players out and that’s a normal part of the process.”
Portsmouth and Stockport County lurking
Portsmouth are in need of some attacking reinforcements this summer, especially with George Hirst heading back to his parent club Leicester City following the expiration of his loan deal.
Danny Cowley’s side fell short of the play-offs in this past campaign and will be eager to make another push for the top six next time around.
They may have to see off competition from Football League new boys Stockport County if they are to lure Wootton down to Hampshire.
The Hatters are interested in an ambitious move to lure the Kidderminster-born attacker to Edgeley Park to bolster their ranks.
Wootton has proven himself in the National League over the past couple of years and has fired 52 goals in 125 games for Notts County since his move there.
Prior to his switch to Meadow Lane, he played for Scunthorpe United and also had loan spells at Lincoln City, North Ferriby United, Cheltenham Town, Stevenage and FC Halifax Town to get experience.