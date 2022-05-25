Fulham target James Tarkowski has been offered a £120,000-a-week deal by Aston Villa as interest in his services ramps up amid Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham are among the sides to have been linked with Tarkowski ahead of the summer transfer window.

It was claimed earlier this week that they are alongside Aston Villa and Everton in eyeing the out of contract defender upon Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

But now, fresh claims have emerged from the Daily Mail stating that Aston Villa have made their move for the Fulham target.

Tarkowski is said to be weighing up a contract offer from the Villans, who have tabled a £120,000-a-week deal to the centre-back, who sees his contract at Turf Moor expire this summer.

The perfect profile for Fulham?

Marco Silva will be determined to keep the Cottagers in the Premier League next season as they look to avoid yet another immediate return to Championship football.

Their recruitment has failed them before, with big-money signings failing to have the intended impact.

Given their previous failings, a swoop for a player like Tarkowski looks to be smart business for Fulham.

The 28-year-old is vastly experienced at Premier League level with almost 200 appearances in the division to his name and he has long been one of Burnley’s standout performers at Turf Moor. He has earned international recognition too, appearing twice for England.

As a free transfer too, Tarkowski is a smart target for Fulham. However, both Aston Villa and Everton have the financial means to offer good deals to the former Brentford and Oldham Athletic man, so they are facing a tough battle for his services.

With a deal from Aston Villa on the table, Fulham may need to make a move of their own if they want to stay in with a chance of signing Tarkowski this summer.