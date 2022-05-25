Charlton Athletic are preparing for next season in League One and will be looking to compete at the top end of the division.

Charlton Athletic had a difficult past campaign and finished in 13th position.

The Addicks currently remain in the hunt for a new boss to replace Johnnie Jackson.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club over recent days….

Charlton Athletic’s search for a manager goes on and South London Press reporter Richard Cawley reported last week on Twitter that the interview process is ongoing.

One name that has been heavily linked with the job is Aston Villa coach Michael Beale. However, his current club are confident they can keep hold of him this summer which is a blow to the Addicks’ hopes of luring him to the Football League.

On the transfer front, it has been quiet for the London club over the past week or so as the uncertainty over their managerial situation drags on.

John Marquis, who has been reported as a potential target, has been released by Lincoln City and is now available on a free transfer.

Another player linked is Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin and he has been offered a new deal by the U’s in a bid to fend off interest from elsewhere, with Sunderland and Burton Albion also mentioned as possible suitors.

The door has also swung open to land Elliot Lee on a free transfer following Luton Town’s decision to let him leave for nothing when his contract expires next month. He spent this past season on loan at The Valley but it remains to be seen whether he will be returning.

Another loan man from this past campaign, Juan Castillo, is apparently wanted by Fulham.

Charlton Athletic have announced their academy retained list and will be cutting ties with Terrell Agyemang, Wassim Aouachria, Jimmy Appiah, Hady Ghandour, Johl Powell, James Vennings and Harry Whitling.