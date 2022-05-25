Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town are keen on St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Football League pair are looking to lure the right-back down to England this summer.

Rooney, 25, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Scottish Sun claim Kilmarnock also want to snap him up.

Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town keen

Rotherham United were linked with a move for Rooney last summer but weren’t able to strike a deal.

However, the Millers could now reignite their pursuit of him following their promotion to the Championship.

Paul Warne could see the Scotsman as someone to add more competition and back-up to his defensive department ahead of the next campaign.

The Yorkshire outfit may have to see off competition from Fleetwood Town to land his signature though as they look to make their first signings under new boss Scott Brown.

Rooney has been on the books at St Johnstone since 2020 and helped them win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in his first year at the club.

This past season has been a struggle for Callum Davidson’s side though and they have managed to only just survive thanks to their play-off win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle earlier this week.

Prior to his move to the Saints, Rooney had previously played for Queen’s Park, Dunfermline Athletic, York City, Queen of the South and Inverness.