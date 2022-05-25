Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady is wanted by Fleetwood Town, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Sunderland are poised to cut ties with the veteran this summer following their promotion to the Championship.

McGeady, 36, has been on the books at the Stadium Light since 2017.

The Scottish Sun claim Hibernian are also interested in snapping him up this summer.

His contract at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of next month and he will have to weigh up his options as a free agent.

Sunderland to let McGeady leave

McGeady has been a good servant to the North East club over recent years and has made 149 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 36 goals and 34 assists.

He joined the club whilst they were in the second tier but they were relegated to League One during his first campaign at the club.

The Republic of Ireland, who had a loan spell away at Charlton Athletic a few years ago, has stuck by the Black Cats since their relegation.

Prior to his move to the North East, the attacker had spells at Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Fleetwood Town have now emerged as a potential next destination for him and could try and persuade him to stay in the Football League for another year at least.

The Cod Army are now managed by former Celtic favourite Scott Brown and he will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

However, the North West outfit will have to see off competition from Hibs to land McGeady’s signature.